In The Heights

Film

‘In The Heights’ – the trailer debuts for the upcoming musical

The hit musical is coming to the big screen.

Published

The trailer has debuted for upcoming musical ‘In The Heights’.

Originally a stage musical, ‘In The Heights’ was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda (‘Hamilton’) and this big screen adaptation is from director Jon M. Chu (‘Crazy Rich Asians’).

‘In The Heights’ stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway’s ‘Matilda the Musical’), Stephanie Beatriz (TV’s ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’), Dascha Polanco (TV’s ‘Orange is the New Black’) and Jimmy Smits.

Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

‘In The Heights’ will be released nationwide by Warner Bros. Pictures on 25th June 2021.

