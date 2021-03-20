Connect with us

Voyagers

Film

‘Voyagers’ – watch the trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller

Lily-Rose Depp and Tye Sheridan star.

Published

The trailer has debuted for Neil Burger’s (‘Limitless’, ‘The Illusionist’) upcoming sci-fi thriller ‘Voyagers’

Written and directed by Burger, the stars Tye Sheridan (The ‘X-Men’ franchise), Lily-Rose Depp (‘Savage’), Fionn Whitehead (‘Dunkirk’), Chanté Adams (‘Roxanne, Roxanne’), Isaac Hempstead Wright (‘Game of Thrones’), Viveik Kalra (‘Blinded by the Light’), Archie Madekwe (‘Midsommar’), Quintessa Swindell (‘Trinkets’), Madison Hu (‘Bizaardvark’), and Colin Farrell (‘The Gentlemen’). 

With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures.  As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the unsatiable hunger for power.

Take a look at the poster for ‘Voyagers’ below:

Voyagers
Credit: Universal Pictures

‘Voyagers’ is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Neil Burger, and Brendon Boyea.
 
Universal Pictures Limited and AGC Studios present ‘Voyagers’, in association with Fibonacci Films, Freecss Films Unlimited and Ingenious Media, a Thunder Road Films and Nota Bene Films production. 

‘Voyagers’ is due to arrive in UK cinemas on 2nd July 2021.

