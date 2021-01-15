Blake Shelton releases new single ‘Minimum Wage’

Blake Shelton has released new single ‘Minimum Wage’, which is available now to stream and download.

The song is written by Nicolle Galyon, Corey Crowder and Jesse Frasure. It builds on the foundation that love is priceless.

“I heard ‘Minimum Wage’ over a year ago and connected with it immediately,” says Shelton. “It’s the timeless truth that you don’t need a lot of money or possessions, you just need love.”

“I relate so much to the lyrics of this song. I have a lot of great memories playing dive bars in Nashville and then driving back to Oklahoma to play a gig,” Shelton continues. “I gravitate toward songs that feel like the stories of where I’ve been and where I am currently in my life, and I’ve got a lot of happiness in joy in my life these days.”

‘Minimum Wage’ follows back-to-back love songs with his fiancé and fellow ‘The Voice’ coach, Gwen Stefani. ‘Nobody But You’ and most recently ‘Happy Anywhere’ both reached No. 1 on the Country airplay charts, giving them consecutive No. 1 singles together and bringing Shelton his 28th career chart-topper.

Shelton can currently be seen on season 20 of ‘The Voice’ in the US and he’s expected to release more new music over the course of 2021.