Blake Shelton announces second leg of ‘Back To The Honky Tonk’ tour with special guests Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts

Get ready, country music fans, because Blake Shelton is hitting the road once again, bringing his electrifying Back To The Honky Tonk Tour to arenas across the United States and Canada in 2024. The superstar recently announced the second leg of his highly acclaimed tour, presented by Kubota, promising audiences an unforgettable experience filled with bar stools, big hits, and non-stop party vibes.

Joining Shelton on this 17-date musical extravaganza are Multi-Platinum, 8x chart-topping country sensation Dustin Lynch and rising star Emily Ann Roberts, known for her successful stint on NBC’s The Voice.

The tour kicks off on February 22 at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA, and continues its rollicking journey through cities like Detroit, Milwaukee, Austin, Portland, and many more, before concluding on March 29 at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS.

Credit: EbMedia

Exclusive Fan Presale Details:

For most markets, the exclusive fan presale runs from October 24 at 10:00 AM local time to October 26 at 10:00 PM local time.

Glendale tickets will be available via an exclusive fan presale from October 31 at 10:00 AM local time to November 2 at 10:00 PM local time.

General on-sale for all markets (except Glendale) begins October 27 at 10:00 AM local time.

Glendale general on-sale starts on November 3 at 10:00 AM local time.

Fans eager to secure their spots can sign up for the Exclusive Fan Presale here and get ready to experience the magic of live country music at its best.

Shelton’s initial Back To The Honky Tonk Tour received widespread acclaim, transforming arenas into wild country bars where every moment was filled with music and excitement. As one review put it, “For two hours, Shelton made the arena feel like a wild country bar, where just about anything could happen, and he was the bartender, slinging out music instead of shots.”

In addition to his musical prowess, Shelton has made his mark as an original coach on the Emmy Award-winning show The Voice and continues to bring the best of country music to a global audience. As a celebrated entertainer, he has headlined sold-out shows, earning a spot on Billboard’s mid-year Top Tours list.

For more information and updates on the Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, visit BlakeShelton.com and follow @BlakeShelton on social media. Get ready to sing, dance, and make unforgettable memories with Blake Shelton and special guests Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts!