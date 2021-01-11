Connect with us

Canaan Smith

EF Country

Watch: Canaan Smith premieres ‘Cabin in the Woods’ music video

The Country star’s new video is here.

Published

Canaan Smith has premiered the music video for his current single ‘Cabin in the Woods’.

Following its exclusive premiere on CMT, the video is now available everywhere for fans to watch. Smith co-directs the clip alongside Kurt Ozan and the video was shot in McEwen, Tennessee.

‘Cabin in the Woods’ perfectly follows the lyrics of Smith’s rootsy, midtempo tune, as it takes fans on a visual trip down memory lane to a backwoods hideaway – a place that Smith couldn’t get enough of.

“The whole filming process was a blast,” Smith explains. “I feel most at home when I’m out in the middle of nowhere, just enjoying nature – and that’s exactly what we did. Plus, since this was my first time co-directing, it was that much more exciting for me. I hope fans enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Co-produced by Smith alongside Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, and written by Smith, Kelley, Josh Miller and David Garcia, ‘Cabin In The Woods’ is the latest introduction to Smith’s new musical chapter and has continued to garner praise since its release.

Smith is set to roll out a brand-new project in the coming months.

In this article:
