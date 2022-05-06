Midland – ‘The Last Resort: Greetings From…’ Review

Has it really been five years since ‘Drinkin Problem’ was a smash hit and introduced Midland to the Country music world? Since then Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Daddy have worked their asses off on albums, EPs and documentaries that have seen the band evolve, adding in elements of the Bakersfield sound, the feel of the Laurel Canyon bands of the 70’s and even, now, some Stones-esque Swagger & Simon & Garfunkel like folk. So why, when you go to Google, and type in ‘Midland Band’ does the question, ‘Are Midland a fake band?’ still come up? It’s time to give these dudes the respect they are due. This new album, ‘The Last Resort: Greetings From…’ should finally dispel all these misconceptions as we witness Midland further evolving before our very eyes.

The 12 songs on offer here aren’t radically different to anything Midland have released since 2017 but what they offer are subtle evolutions and twists on their retro-Country, Countrypolitan theme. Long time collaborator Shane McAnally appears on six of the songs and other writers, like Aaron Ratiere who has his own album out today (6th May 2022) and John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) crop up to shake things up a little.

If it’s ‘classic Midland’ you are looking for, you know, that retro-sounding, 70’s and 80’s smooth Country feel with a real melodic edge, then you will not be disappointed with ‘The Last Resort: Greetings From…’ ‘If I Lived Here’, a song about deciding to just live at the bar, because, ‘If I lived here, I’d be home right now,’ has all the hallmarks of a Midland classic. That Conway Twitty meets Jerry Reed style twang combined with some delightful harmonies and a final third that picks up the pace as it races towards a thrilling crescendo. ‘Two to Two Step’ does exactly what it says on the tin, underpinned by some terrific 80’s style production whilst ‘Sunrise Tells the Story’ has an infectious hook and vibes so smooth you wouldn’t be able to hold it if it had corporeal form!

Where this album really stands out though, is on the tracks that are doing something a little different or a little extra. The title track is drenched in Jimmy Buffett ‘Island style’ vibes as you slowly come to see the guys riffing on the double meaning of the word ‘resort’. ‘Paycheck to Paycheck’, which was co-written by John Osborne and shares a definite genealogy with their track ‘Dead Man’s Curve’, is straight down the line Country rock whilst album closer, ‘Adios Cowboy’, furthers the band’s recent experimentation with an Eagles-style sound on the harmonies and vibes. One of my favourite tracks on the album, ‘Adios Cowboy’ is part Hotel California and part Urban Cowboy, what a terrific combination that is.

There is also a case to be made for thinking that Midland are beginning to morph into the Country music version of Kiss. Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons handled most the vocal duties in that band but Ace Frehley got to sing the odd song, as did Peter Criss, hell, even Eric Carr finally got to sing on the band’s ‘Hot in the Shade’ album. Here, Jess Carson and Cameron Daddy get to step up to the mic and the results are simply outstanding. Carson’s ‘Life Ain’t Fair’ is a folky kind of Simon & Garfunkel number with sharp lyrics and a whole bunch of southern wisdom whilst Duddy comes off all shoulders, shakes and scarves on ‘King of Saturday Night’ as he does his best Jagger impression to really good effect.

Special mention must also go to two more songs. ‘Bury Me in Blue Jeans’, which is a simple, melodic song about living a simple life. Classic Midland, even though the melody on the verses sounds uncannily like the theme tune to ‘National Lampoons Christmas Vacation’ to these ears! Jon Pardi appears on the raucous ‘Long Neck Way to Go’ which promises to be an essential part of the band’s live set for years to come with its delightful harmonies and potential for extended jam session towards the end.

Fake band? Pah! Midland are the real deal.Talented musicians making music in the style that they love. It’s been rewarding watching the band tinker and experiment with their style over these past five years. If you’ve watched carefully you’ll have seen them grow into the band that they are today: full of confidence, willing to experiment and having a shed-load of fun with it along the way. The guy in the title track might well be at ‘The Last Resort’, but at this stage in their careers, Midland are about as far away from it as you could possibly hope to be.

Tracklist: 1.The Last Resort 2. If I Lived Here 3. Two to Two Step 4. Take Her Off Your Hands 5. Sunrise Tells the Story 6. And then Some 7. Longneck Way to Go 8. Life Ain’t Fair 9. King of Saturday Night 10. Paycheck to Paycheck 11. Bury Me in Blue Jeans 12. Adios Cowboy Record Label: Big Machine Records Release Date: 6th May 2022 Purchase: Midland ‘The Last Resort: Greetings From….’