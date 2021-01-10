Agatha Christie’s ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ to return to London County Hall in May

Agatha Christie’s ‘Witness For the Prosecution’ will resume from 18th May 2021 at London County Hall on the Southbank.

Eleanor Lloyd Productions and Rebecca Stafford Productions have announced the news and casting will be confirmed soon. Tickets are on sale and can be booked here www.witnesscountyhall.com.

Eleanor Lloyd and Rebecca Stafford said, “We cannot wait to bring ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ back to the magnificent setting of London County Hall and share Agatha Christie’s courtroom spectacle with audiences once again. When the theatres were closed last March we had just celebrated our 1000th performance having played to over 325,000 people over two and a half years. Last year was tough for everyone in the theatre industry. In order to be able to re-open as soon as we can, we are making this announcement now on the assumption that by our first performance government audience restrictions will be lifted and that contingency insurance will be available, either from the insurance market, or from a stop-gap government backed scheme.”

Since opening to critical acclaim in 2017 ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ has captured the imagination of thousands who have been gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. Director Lucy Bailey (‘Oleanna’, ‘Ghosts’, ‘Love From A Stranger’) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action, as Agatha Christie’s enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the iconic London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

‘Witness for the Prosecution’ is now booking for performances from 18 May 2021 until 31 October 2021. The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.