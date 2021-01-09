Drag Race UK judges talk series 2: “Come for the wigs stay for the tears!”

We are mere days away from the launch of Rupaul’s Drag Race UK series 2 and just before Christmas, I was lucky enough to be invited to a special webinar hosted by the lovely Lorraine Kelly who quizzed Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr all about the new season.

So what can we expect? First off, Alan revealed that due to coronavirus restrictions filming had a gap in filming midway through the series. He went on to reveal some of the queens really used this break to hone their craft and came back stronger after realising how strong the competition was. Whilst others said ‘No. I’m alright.’, he joked. He also pointed out that if he looks a little more curvaceous between two particular episodes, that is when you’ll know there was a filming gap.

Talking about the difference between the UK and US versions of the show, Graham said “With series 1 I was really nervous what the queens would wear. Glossy drag hasn’t been around that long in the UK.” But his fears were quashed. “It works in a totally British way that is funnier, less guarded, takes more risks on the runway and there’s far less playing it safe.”

Credit: BBC/World of Wonder

When asked about the caliber of talent this season, Michelle explained that some of the contestants this time round waited to see if series 1 worked before applying. “The first season people wait to let other people go first.” She said, before going on to clarify that whether it’s UK, US, wherever, no one series beats another, each is different and that’s thanks to the queens taking part. She did however tease “I think you are going to be blown away this series!” adding “You’ll be very happy with Snatch Game this season.”

Speaking of Snatch Game, when Lorraine asked the judges who they would play in Snatch Game, Alan opted for Kim Woodburn noting last series winner, The Vivienne, does a very good job of her too. Michelle said she would choose someone like actress Rosie Perez whilst Graham was left thinking of a celebrity bearded lady – might I suggest Kenny Everett?

With regards to series 2 of Drag Race UK, all the judges were in agreement that the queens mean business. Graham said “It’s gone up a gear. The queens have thought things through more.” With Alan adding that it is “More couture, more high end. The glamour has been amped up.”

All the judges agreed that it’s the heart of the girls taking part that really make each series so unique and special with Graham saying ‘You come for the wigs and stay for the tears.”

It’s been revealed that some of the special guests and guest judges for series 2 include Dawn French, Jessie Ware and Eastender’s legend Natalie Cassidy, but who would be the judges dream guests? Alan kept his ambitions high opting for The Queen (he’s sure she watches). Graham picked Cher with Michelle picking Madonna, Liza, Dolly and explaining “There’s a long bountiful list. It is all about scheduling unfortunately.”

As a parting teaser for the new season, Alan talked of a mesmerising lip sync to a ballad by a British Icon that left him with chills.

I have had a sneak peak at episode 1 and can already tell this series is going to be full of characters.

Meet the cast of Rupaul’s Drag Race UK series two.

Series 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK begins on 14th January at 7pm on BBC iPlayer.