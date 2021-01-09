‘The Masked Singer’ series 2 episode 3 preview

Let the guessing continue on Saturday night as the latest series of ‘The Masked Singer UK’ continues.

This weekend Sausage, Robin, Swan, Badger and Dragon will battle it out to keep their place in the competition and stop themselves being unmasked. Last weekend saw Seahorse unmasked, who turned out to be Spice Girl Melanie B!

Each week we’ve been collating all the clues and sharing our guesses – see our guesses for episode 1 and for episode 2.

Badger is the most elusive of the contestants this year and we’ve literally no idea who he could be. We’re struggling on Bush Baby too!

Panellists Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross will be on hand to offer their wild (and ridiculous guesses) while Joel Dommett will be keeping the show running.

Preview this weekend’s episode with our gallery below:

Credit: Bandicoot TV / ITV

‘The Masked Singer’ UK continues at 7pm Saturday on ITV.