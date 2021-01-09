Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘The Masked Singer’ series 2 episode 3 preview

More clues will be forthcoming during this weekend’s show.

Published

The Masked Singer UK episode 3
Credit: Bandicoot TV / ITV

Let the guessing continue on Saturday night as the latest series of ‘The Masked Singer UK’ continues.

This weekend Sausage, Robin, Swan, Badger and Dragon will battle it out to keep their place in the competition and stop themselves being unmasked. Last weekend saw Seahorse unmasked, who turned out to be Spice Girl Melanie B!

Each week we’ve been collating all the clues and sharing our guesses – see our guesses for episode 1 and for episode 2.

Badger is the most elusive of the contestants this year and we’ve literally no idea who he could be. We’re struggling on Bush Baby too!

Panellists Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross will be on hand to offer their wild (and ridiculous guesses) while Joel Dommett will be keeping the show running.

Preview this weekend’s episode with our gallery below:

Credit: Bandicoot TV / ITV

‘The Masked Singer’ UK continues at 7pm Saturday on ITV.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders

TV

Walter presents: ‘Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Season 2’ preview – a welcome return for the Swedish thriller

The main actress may be different but the show is as good as ever.

7 days ago
Traces Traces

TV

‘Traces’ launches Monday on BBC One – preview episode 1

The six-part drama stars Molly Windsor.

7 days ago
The Heiress The Heiress

Film

Supernatural thriller ‘The Heiress’ gets March release

The British horror will arrive on digital later this year.

4 days ago
The Masked Singer UK The Masked Singer UK

TV

‘The Masked Singer UK’ series 2 episode 2 – latest clues and guesses

We share our latest guesses following this week's episode.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you