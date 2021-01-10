‘The Masked Singer UK’ series 2 episode 3 – clues and our guesses

‘The Masked Singer UK’ has proven to be the television we all need to get through lockdown 3.0 and trying to figure out who is under the mask has become a bit of an obsession.

Last weekend Seahorse was unmasked and revealed to be Spice Girls star Melanie B, as correctly guessed by panellist Mo Gilligan. This weekend five masked singers performed – Sausage, Robin, Swan, Badger and Dragon – as more clues were thrown out and one more performer was unmasked.

Catch-up on our guesses from episode 1 and episode 2.

I’ve rounded up all of the clues and revised our guesses based on the new information. Find out our thoughts below…

Sausage

New clues: Sausage said she can be gourmet or no-nonsense, she considers herself the latter. She loves the simple life and was seen carrying a glittery tool box. Sausage is often seen doing DIY.

Two lies and one truth:

My hair colour is certified by law.

Someone once said she looks like a popstar, sounds like a popstar and is a popstar.

I owe my career to a horse.

Previous clues: Sausage is a combination of lots of things. Can be labelled a tom boy but likes to be glam. On the food truck it said ‘Billie’ and Sausage said she was going to sing a really banger. Her performances are a balancing act.

Our guess: Stacey Solomon.Last weekend I thought it wasRebecca Ferguson but the clues about DIY could link to Stacey who has a well-documented love of being handy.

Robin

New clues: Robin said that sport has always been a part of his life and he was a footballer. He said he’s represented his country on the pitch and played alongside some real legends.

Two lies and one truth:

My real name is out of this world

This Robin’s habitat is more tropical than you think

I started performing by doing impressions

Previous clues: Robin was seen boxing before walking onto a stage. He was seen singing into a microphone and appeared very confident, and said he sometimes ‘flies without wings’. We also saw a glimpse of Albert Square so could there be an EastEnders reference in there?

Our guess: Aston Merrygold from JLS. I’m sure the clues are purposely trying to throw people off. Aston has played as part of Soccer Aid alongside sporting and celeb legends. He also started his career impersonating Michael Jackson on ‘Stars in Their Eyes Kids’. Whoever it is was definitely disguising their voice as Robin sang in two different styles.

Badger

New clues: Badger said the panel would have to get up extra early to catch him. He said he was shy around girls, especially when he was younger. At school he wrote poems about girls but was too shy to show them. Badger kept his talent hidden from his friends but his talent blossomed when he showed his friends.

Two lies and one truth:

Good at dodging furniture

When working I’m often found in green

Strictly speaking dancing is something I’m well known for

Previous clues: Badger has been used to being anonymous in his career. He said he could have been surrounded by people but no one would know who he was. Badger said he was going to try and claw his way to victory. He also said he saw things as a virtual world.

Our guess: Kevin Clifton. I’m going out on a limb here. The ‘Strictly’ clue points to this and Kevin has more recently been performing on the West End, showing that he can sing.

Dragon

New clues: Dragon said he lit up the stage with his last performance. He said he was brave or silly and would do anything for a dare. Dragon said he found being on stage scary but he found a boyfriend by doing it. He also said it the costume helped hide his big belly.

Two lies and one truth:

My name is my biggest clue

I once had an embarrassing incident with a celebrity shoe

I know my own IQ backwards

Previous clues: Dragon sounded American and said he wanted to be loved. He kicked a doll house that revealed money. Dragon also said ‘deal’ and ‘drag on’. He also said he had a fiery temper.

Our guess: Courtney Act. To my ears it sounds just like Courtney. The performer and stage clues support this and I still think that US accent is fake. Courtney was a contestant on ‘Australian Idol’ too so I know she can sing.

Unmasked

Swan

Swan was unmasked during episode three and revealed to be singer and actress Martine McCutcheon.

In episode 2 Seahorse was unmasked as Spice Girl Melanie B and in episode 1 Sophie Ellis-Bextor was revealed to be Alien.