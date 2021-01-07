Connect with us

‘Bridgerton’: the 5 most shocking moments from the first season of Netflix’s new hit series

The scandalous period drama has certainly been a hot topic.

Published

Bridgerton season 1
Credit: Netflix

Christmas was a very different experience for most of us in 2020 following a year of being in lockdown thanks to the global pandemic.

If you want to avoid all spoilers for season 1, stop reading now.

Despite most of us being stuck at home without our families, we found something to enjoy thanks to the release of the first season of Shondaland period drama 'Bridgerton' on Netflix. Based on Julia Quinn's series of novels, 'Bridgerton' became the must-see show over the festive period with viewers binging it the minute it dropped on Christmas Day.

The first season introduced us to Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her family as she set out to find herself a worthy suitor. Drawn to the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), viewers watched as a showmance turned into a full-on scandal that changed both of their lives.

With season 2 a certainty, we've put together the five moments from the first season that made us gasp with shock and required us to pick our jaws up from the floor. Read on to find out which moments caught us by surprise...

1. Daphne discovering the joys of self-love

If the Duke telling her how to pleasure herself wasn’t enough of ‘hot under the collar’ moment, viewers were shocked when Daphne discovered masturbation for the first time (and couldn’t get enough of it). Adding to an already steamy scene, Daphne imagined the Duke during her fantasy and not Prince Frederick of Prussia (Freddie Stroma), whom she was on the road to getting engaged to.

Bridgerton season 1
Credit: Netflix
