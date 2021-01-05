Connect with us

‘A Discovery Of Witches’ series 2 begins Friday on Sky One – preview the first episode

Dark times are coming in the second series of the hit supernatural Sky Original drama.

A Discovery of Witches - Series 2
Sky Original ‘A Discovery of Witches‘ finally returns to Sky One this week for its second series. Fans have had to be incredibly patient as it’s been over two years since the end of series one. The show is already confirmed to return for a third series.

‘A Discovery of Witches’ is a modern-day love story, set in a world where witches, vampires and daemons secretly live and work alongside humans, hidden in plain sight. The show is adapted from Deborah Harkness’ bestselling All Souls trilogy.

Watch the trailer for A Discovery of Witches series 2 below:

In episode one, Satu (Malin Buska), Knox (Owen Teale) and Gerbert (Trevor Eve) arrive at the Bishop house to find that Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) have disappeared only moments earlier, and based on the fact that they have abandoned their modern-day clothes deduce they are hiding in time.

Matthew and Diana crash into 1590’s London and are immediately confronted by a face from Matthew’s past: Kit Marlowe (Tom Hughes). Diana realises instantly that the 16th century Matthew Roydon is a different man to the one she fell in love with…

There is no time to settle in, as Matthew must report to his boss, William Cecil (Adrian Rawlins), who pressures Matthew to resume his former occupation – spying for the Queen (Barbara Marten).

Preview the first episode of the new series with our gallery below:

In addition to the cast mentioned above, series 2 also sees the return of Alex Kingston, Lindsay Duncan, Valarie Pettiford, Edward Bluemel, Aiysha Hart and Gregg Chillin. The returning cast are also joined by Steven Cree, Sheila Hancock, James Purefoy and Paul Rhys.

Sky Original ‘A Discovery of Witches’ S2 will air on 8th January on Sky One and NOW TV.

