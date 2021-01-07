‘Death in Paradise’ commissioned for two more series by BBC One

Long-running crime drama ‘Death in Paradise‘ has been commissioned for two more series by BBC One ahead of the launch of its tenth series tonight.

The much-loved hit, set on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this January – with the season premiere airing today. The feat is made all the more remarkable as series 10 was filmed entirely through the pandemic, with production delayed by three months and accelerated to ensure viewers could enjoy the new series in its usual January slot.

Marking its milestone second decade in production, series 11 and 12 will see cast regulars and new faces alike descend on Saint Marie, delving into a world of mysterious murders and perplexing puzzles that have gained Death in Paradise its reputation as a shining example of the crime drama genre.

Executive Producer Tim Key says: “We are hugely proud of series ten and delighted we’ll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story. Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again – we’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come.”

Belinda Campbell, Joint Managing Director of Red Planet Pictures says: “We’re delighted that Death in Paradise has been recommissioned for two more series. It’s testament to the talent of the cast and production team and the loyalty of our amazing audience that after 10 series we remain one of the UK’s favourite TV dramas.”

‘Death in Paradise’ is licensed to over 230 territories and has proved incredibly successful across the world, often proving the best performing drama on its respective channel in each region. In the UK, ‘Death in Paradise’ continues to be phenomenally popular, with series nine averaging over 8 million viewers and each episode being the most-watched programme of the day.