The Great Escapists

TV

‘The Great Escapists’ – watch the trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series

Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci front the show.

Published

The trailer has debuted for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series ‘The Great Escapists’.

Two men shipwrecked together on a desert island, ‘The Great Escapists’ is the story of Richard Hammond (‘The Grand Tour’) and Tory Belleci (‘Mythbusters’), (arguably) two of pop-science TV’s greatest minds, with nothing but their smarts and their scrap shipwreck for survival. Can they invent themselves off the island? Or will they be castaway forever?

This is the engineering challenge of their lives, will they succeed and become ‘The Great Escapists’?

The key art for the show has also been released, which you can see in our gallery below:

Credit: Amazon Prime Video

‘The Great Escapists’ will launch Friday 29th January on Amazon Prime Video.

