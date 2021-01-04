My Most Anticipated Games Of 2021 By Carl Jones

With the pandemic causing major issues to video game releases in 2020, the entire industry has fallen behind and the vast majority of 2020 titles have slipped into 2021. While this is unavoidable and delaying these titles is the best decision, the upside of that is 2021 is going to be jam-packed with incredible games. Even if the pandemic continues, gamers have plenty to look forward to, whether we bury ourselves in a deep narrative, or come together in multiplayer madness, there are tons to play. Here are a few of my most anticipated titles.

15. S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2

I came to this series very late after hearing it was the spiritual predecessor to the fantastic Metro series. Maintaining the hardcore open-world survival style of the original titles, the big-budget backing is a recipe for success.

14. Ghostwire: Tokyo

Games don’t always have to be serious, Ghostwire: Tokyo looks like zany madness. Fast paced combat with a cool visual style mixed with horror might make this a winner.

13. Far Cry 6

I always come crawling back to this series, Ubisoft always deliver a high-quality experience with Far Cry and there’s no reason why this will be any different. Giancarlo Esposito plays the villain this time and Far Cry is known for its great villains and well, who else does it better than Esposito?

12. Back 4 Blood

Confession time. I’ve never played Left 4 Dead. I know! I got into co-op gameplay after the series was popular and this is my chance to jump in. There only seems to be minor changes to the formula for this spiritual successor and that’s perfect.

11. Crossfire X

I had never heard of this insanely popular shooter, despite having over a billion players across its lifetime. While I have no doubt the multiplayer will be great, the campaign is being developed by the incredible Remedy Entertainment and, well that says it all.

10. 12 Minutes

This looks like the perfect indie game, short with an unforgettable story. These are the types of games that stick with you for years and I cannot wait to unravel the mystery. Plus, two acting titans, James McAvoy and Willem Dafoe lend their voices.

9. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

I get it, a re-release placed in this list, but hear me out. It is Mass Effect, remastered with all DLC. You do not need to know anything else. If for some reason you haven’t played this yet, what are you doing?

8. Hitman 3

The first two titles offered a plethora of ways to assassinate your targets in the sandbox titles. Finishing off the trilogy is enticing but adding all of the content from the previous games and full VR support is an amazing way to say goodbye.

7. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

The Ratchet and Clank series is one of those series you forget is so good until you play it. Evolving the formula set in the PS3 era, with the technological advancements of the PS5, I would bet money on this blowing people away.

6. The Medium

Bloober Team have been quietly sneaking up the ladder and are becoming one of the best developers for horror titles. Taking cues from Silent Hill and the works of Frictional games can only mean great things. To ensure this, legendary composer Akira Yamaoka is along for the ride.

5. Vampires the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2

A sandbox RPG where you play as a species of vampire, with freedom in combat and dialogue perfectly worked the first time around and this time, it seems that a proper budget is being applied to the follow up to the cult classic. There are a few issues going on behind the scenes, I certainly hope this one pulls through, the series deserves it.

4. Horizon II: Forbidden West

The first game managed to break through the open world mould with robot dinosaurs…yes, robot dinosaurs. If that’s not enough to you interested, you never grew up. With industry leading visuals and combat that didn’t hold your hand, it was surprising to see that the story and characters were the biggest draws for me.

3. Resident Evil VII: Village

I have said in half a dozen articles, so here we go again! Capcom must have injected a T-Virus of their own to bring this series back and much like the excellent Resident Evil 7, they are bravely changing the formula yet again, this time bringing werewolves into the mix. Given the recent successes, everything is pointing to this being another winner.

2. God of War II

Sony Santa Monica did not just revive the series for PS4, they created something completely unexpected. God of War (2018) was a masterful release and the cliff-hanger ending of that title has everyone begging for more.

1. Hogwarts: Legacy

As a huge fan of the series, the movie tie-in videogames were a massive part of my childhood. After all these years, a new open-world Hogwarts game is coming and it’s single player only? There must be an EA exec following me or something because I have been screaming out for this for nearly a decade.