PlayStation Plus Games For January 2021 Announced

December was another great month for PS Plus subscribers with three brilliant titles for PS4 and PS5. Our pick of the bunch was Worms Rumble for PS4 & PS5.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the first titles for 2021 arrive on 5th January. This month, PS4 players can grab free copies of Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall. On PS5 players can also get a copy of Maneater.

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 5th January, 2021:

Worms Rumble (PS4/PS5)

Just Cause 4 (PS4)

Rocket Arena (PS4)

Entering PS Plus on 5th January, 2021:

Maneater (PS5)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Greedfall (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for February 2021 towards the end of January. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

