EF Country Podcast Episode 65: artists we’ve changed our minds about

Pip and Laura discuss the artists they’ve changed their opinion on.

Florida Georgia Line
Credit: John Shearer

To kick off 2021 the EF Country Podcast is back with a new episode where Pip and Laura discuss the Country artists they’ve changed their minds about.

Not every artist wins you over on first listen and sometimes you need to see them live or spend some real time with their music to understand the fuss. From Florida Georgia Line to Morgan Wallen and Midland, the episode explores why Pip and Laura have changed their opinions and which artists have really won them over the past few years.

