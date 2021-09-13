Connect with us

EF Country Podcast Episode 101: Nominations are here for the 55th Annual CMA Awards

Luke Combs
Credit: Jim Wright

Following the announcement of the nominations for the 55th Annual CMA Awards, Pip and Laura thought they’d share their thoughts on the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast.

The short list for this year’s awards threw up a few surprises while recognising a great deal of performers that get nominated pretty much every year. On this week’s podcast we delve into each category and discuss the artists we feel have been unfairly snubbed.

