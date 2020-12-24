‘Coming to America 2’ to launch on Amazon Prime Video in March – watch the trailer

The long-awaited ‘Coming to America 2’ will finally arrive on Amazon Prime Video on 5th March 2021 it has been announced.

The sequel to the classic 1988 movie sees Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprising their roles as Akeem and Semmi respectively.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Credit: Amazon Prime Video

‘Coming to America 2’ also stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.

The film is directed by Craig Brewer with a screenplay from Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield based on a story by Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield and Justin Kanew and characters created by Eddie Murphy.

You can take a look at the newly-released first-look images in our gallery below: