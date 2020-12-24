‘Dragon Rider’ – watch the trailer for the upcoming sky Original film

‘Dragon Rider’, a new Sky Original film, will be released on Sky Cinema from 12th February 2021 and the trailer has just been released.

Based on the original story from Cornelia Funke’s worldwide bestselling children’s novel of the same title, ‘Dragon Rider’ is brought to the screen from the filmmakers behind ‘The NeverEnding Stor’ and the ‘Fantastic Four’ film franchise.

‘Dragon Rider’ boasts a star-studded cast of voices from Felicity Jones (‘Rogue One’, ‘The Theory of Everything’), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (‘The Queen’s Gambit’, ‘The Maze Runner’), Patrick Stewart (‘X-Men’, ‘Star Trek’), and Freddie Highmore (‘Finding Neverland’, ‘The Good Doctor’).

The film tells the story of Firedrake (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), who wants to show the older generation he is a real dragon, not the naïve fledgling they see him as. When he discovers that humans are about to destroy the forest where the dragons reside, he sets off on a daring crusade with his best friend Sorrel (Felicity Jones) in search for a mythical safe haven hidden in the Himalayas where dragons can live in peace.

On their quest, they encounter Ben (Freddie Highmore), an orphan, who they mistake for a dragon rider destined to help them on their voyage. The unlikely trio must learn to work together, despite their differences, as dragon-eating villain Nettlebrand (Patrick Stewart) is hot on their tails to fulfil his own quest: to track and destroy every dragon.

In his directorial debut, Tomer Eshed brings to life Jonny Smith’s (‘Sherlock Gnomes’, ‘Gnomeo & Juliet)’ screenplay, which was adapted from the internationally best-selling children’s novel by Cornelia Funke.

‘Dragon Rider’ will be released on Sky Cinema from 12th February and will be available on the streaming service NOW TV via the Sky Cinema Pass.