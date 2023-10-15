‘Candy Cane Lane’: Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross lead Prime Video festive comedy

Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross headline Prime Video’s upcoming festive comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’ and you can get your first look at it with the release of the teaser trailer.

Directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Kelly Younger, the film will be released on Prime Video on 1st December 2023. You can see the teaser trailer at the top of this article.

‘Candy Cane Lane’ stars Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighbourhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town.

At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.