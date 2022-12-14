Eddie Murphy biography ‘Deliriously Funny’ out now

Hollywood star Eddie Murphy is the subject of new biography ‘Eddie Murphy: Deliriously Funny’ by writer Mark Searby.

As one of the world’s most dynamic and recognised celebrity icons, Murphy has been present in comedy and music for the last five decades and has dominated the big screen since his debut feature film ’48hrs’ some forty years ago.

‘Deliriously Funny’ is an immersive account of Murphy’s entire comedy genius that spans the highs and lows of his career, touching on his childhood, exploring his influences, his stand-up comedy roots, music and film.

Taking readers on a journey that outlines Murphy’s life, Searby creates an honest account that is charged with the excitement, frustration, confidence and fearlessness that Murphy has experienced and delivered throughout his work.

Highlighting his breakthrough on mainstream TV via ‘Saturday Night Live’, through to multimillion-dollar box office smashes of his most famed and successful films; ’48 Hrs.’, ‘Beverly Hills Cop’, ‘Coming To America’, ‘Harlem Nights’, ‘Boomerang’, ‘The Nutty Professor’, ‘Shrek’, ‘Dreamgirls’, ‘Norbit’ and ‘Dr. Dolittle’, Searby also delves in to the career flops that span comedy sketches and numerous big screen films, and ultimately how Murphy used them on one of the most amazing rides through Hollywood.

The book features excerpts and interviews with the likes of Reginald Hudlin (‘Boomerang’), Katt Williams (‘Norbit’), Keith Robinson (‘Dreamgirls’), David Patrick Kelly (’48 Hrs.’), Steven Berkoff (‘Beverly Hills Cop’) and more.

Author Searby is a film critic and broadcaster. He is the resident film critic on BBC Radio’s Northampton and Suffolk in the UK and has written for numerous media outlets including: Heat Magazine, MTV and Film Stories Magazine. Mark has produced special features for Blu-Ray releases including ‘Red Rock West’, ‘Hudson Hawk’, ‘Three Faces of Eve’ amongst others.

He is also a seasoned interviewer and has conversed with film industry figures such as Simon Pegg, Wes Studi, Daisy Haggard, Jerry Schatzberg, Hailee Steinfeld, Lance Reddick and many more.

Searby wrote the books ‘Rik Mayall: Comedy Genius’ and ‘Al Pacino: The Movies Behind the Man’.

‘Eddie Murphy: Deliriously Funny’ is available to buy at https://www.thegreatbritishbookshop.co.uk/products/eddie-murphy-deliriously-funny?_pos=1&_sid=ba66823fd&_ss=r