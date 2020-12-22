Xbox Games With Gold For January 2021 Announced

Xbox Games with Gold for December featured a fairly decent mix of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our pick of the bunch in December was The Raven: Remastered on Xbox One.

The Xbox Games with Gold for January 2021 have now been announced and there’s a good selection on offer. Sadly there’s no dedicated titles for Xbox Series X|S owners. Subscribers will be able to download a copy of Little Nightmares (Xbox One) all month. Then, from 16th January – 15th February, Dead Rising Remastered (Xbox One) will also be available.

Players can also download a copy of The King of Fighters XIII (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th January. This will then be switched to Breakdown (Xbox 360) for the remainder of the month.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox Series X and S.

