Win A Frost Fury From ‘Adopt Me’ In Our Free Competition

You’ve gotta be in it to win it, good luck to all entrants!

Adopt Me
Credit: DreamCraft / Roblox

The Winter Update has been running for a few days now in Adopt Me on Roblox. There are lots of new pets to collect and things to do and I think it really does a great job of setting a festive tone, especially with the snowy landscape and new music.

We are also getting into the festive spirit here at EF Games and as a result, we will be giving one lucky person a free Frost Fury! To have a chance at winning, all you need to do is enter our free competition below. Once the competition has ended we will contact the winner directly and complete the trade within the game itself.

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 3rd January 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

