Win A Frost Fury From ‘Adopt Me’ In Our Free Competition

The Winter Update has been running for a few days now in Adopt Me on Roblox. There are lots of new pets to collect and things to do and I think it really does a great job of setting a festive tone, especially with the snowy landscape and new music.
We are also getting into the festive spirit here at EF Games and as a result, we will be giving one lucky person a free Frost Fury! To have a chance at winning, all you need to do is enter our free competition below. Once the competition has ended we will contact the winner directly and complete the trade within the game itself.a Rafflecopter giveaway
This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 3rd January 2020.
Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.
