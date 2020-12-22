Ronan Keating teams up with LadBaby for new version of ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’

Already predicted to claim their third consecutive Christmas number one, LadBaby have enlisted Ronan Keating for a new version of their new track ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’.

The comedic take on Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ will benefit The Trussell Trust, whose mission is to end the need for food banks in the UK.

LadBaby’s Roxanne is a huge Boyzone fan and the duet was arranged by her husband Mark, aka the other half of LadBaby. Together they hope to help raise even more money for the Trussell Trust during a time when poverty in the UK is only getting worse.



Mark Hoyle said, “Rox and I still can’t believe this has happen! WE got to record a song ABOUT SAUSAGE ROLLS with Ronan Keating!!!!! A very surreal moment to hear a musical icon you’ve grown up listening to, singing a song you’ve written in your living room about sausage rolls to help raise money to feed people in poverty in the UK. Unbelievable. As a great man once said “Life is a rollercoaster, you’ve just got to ride it”.



Roxanne Hoyle commented, “RONANNNNNN KEATING!!!!! I GOT TO DUET WITH RONAN KEATING!!!!! I was just gutted I had to keep 2 metres apart. The whole thing was a dream come true and you can now search iTunes and find a song with ME AND RONAN KEATINGGGGGG!!!!”



Ronan added, “I was shocked by the statistics on poverty in the UK and how reliant so many people and families are on food banks. It’s been a devastating year for many people so I was delighted to help Mark and Rox raise more money for the Trussell Trust and their amazing food bank operation.”



Originally from Nottingham, LadBaby (Mark Hoyle) lives in Hemel Hempstead with his wife LadBabyMum (Roxanne) and their two children, Phoenix (4) and Kobe (2).