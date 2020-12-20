Entertainment Focus’ Top 10 pop albums of 2020

2020 may have been a bit of a shit show but thankfully there's been plenty of good music to get us through.

We've gone back through the year's pop releases and picked the 10 albums that have helped us cope while locked down thanks to the pandemic.

We're sure you'll be familiar with all of the albums we've picked here so get stuck in and use the arrows to find out which albums we've not been able to get enough of.

10. Miley Cyrus – ‘Plastic Hearts‘ Miley Cyrus has proven herself to be quite the chameleon with her latest album ‘Plastic Hearts’. Ditching the psychedelic folk/pop sound she’d been making, Miley has put her own twist on 80s pop with a bit of glam rock thrown in for good measure. ‘Midnight Sky’ is one of the finest songs of the year and ‘Plastic Hearts’ is a timely reminder of just what a fantastic popstar Miley is when she’s on form.