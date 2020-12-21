‘Nightwing’ and ‘Shadow of the Hawk’ to be released as double feature on Blu-ray in March

Eureka Entertainment will release 1970s killer creature films ‘Nightwing’ and ‘Shadow of the Hawk’ as a double feature on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK on 15th March 2021 as part of the Eureka Classics range.

The first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition Collector’s Booklet.

Are a wave of mysterious deaths on a Native American reservation being caused by killer vampire bats, or a curse from beyond the grave? Featuring special effects work by Carlo Rambaldi (‘Alien’, ‘E.T. the Extra Terrestrial’), ‘Nightwing ‘was one of many creature features produced to cash in on the success of ‘Jaws’, but director Arthur Hiller (‘Love Story’) also imbues the film with a humanitarian edge. Described in recent years as an “eco-gothic Western”, and “a great exploration of social change and race relations”, ‘Nightwing’ comes to Blu-ray for the first time ever in the UK.

An ageing medicine man (Academy Award nominee Chief Dan George; ‘The Outlaw Josey Wales’) recruits his sceptical grandson (Jan-Michael Vincent; ‘Airwolf’, ‘The Mechanic’) to aid him in a spiritual battle against evil spirits and black magic. Filmed in the forests of British Columbia to stunning effect, ‘Shadow of the Hawk’ features a number of eerie and effective sequences of supernatural terror.

You can pre-order the films from https://eurekavideo.co.uk/movie/nightwing-shadow-of-the-hawk/