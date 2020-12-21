Connect with us

Nomadland
Film

‘Nomadland’ trailer debuts – the film arrives in cinemas in February

Frances McDorman stars in the upcoming film.

Published

The trailer has debuted for director Chloé Zhao’s new film ‘Nomadland’.

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

The film is the third feature from Zhao and it features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.

The film is based on the book ‘Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century’ by Jessica Bruder.

It stars Frances McDormand (‘Fargo’), David Strathairn (‘Lincoln’), Linda May and Swankie.

The producers are Mollye Asher (‘Songs My Brother Taught Me’), Dan Janvey (‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’) Frances McDormand (‘Fargo’) and Peter Spears (‘Call Me By Your Name’). The director of photography is Joshua James Richards (‘God’s Own Country’).

‘Nomadland’ will arrive in cinemas in the UK on 19th February 2021.

