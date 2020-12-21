‘A Boy Called Christmas’ teaser trailer arrives

The teaser trailer has arrived for ‘A Boy Called Christmas’, the upcoming film from STUDIOCANAL and Blueprint Pictures.

The origin story of Father Christmas is re-imagined in Gil Kenan’s live action ‘A Boy Called Christmas’. An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible…

The trailer launch coincides with the announcement that Stephen Merchant (‘Jojo Rabbit’) has joined the cast, voicing hero Nikolas’ outspoken pet mouse, Miika.

The all-star cast includes Maggie Smith (‘Downton Abbey’), Jim Broadbent (‘Paddington 1 & 2’), Sally Hawkins (‘The Shape of Water’), Toby Jones (‘Infamous’), Michiel Huisman (‘The Haunting of Hill House’), Kristen Wiig (‘Bridesmaids’), Zoe Colletti (‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’) and newcomer Henry Lawfull.

‘A Boy Called Christmas’ is co-written and directed by Gil Kenan (‘Monster House’, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’). The film is adapted from the best-selling book by Matt Haig.