Noah Schnacky releases ‘Every Girl I Ever Loved’

Noah Schnacky has released his new song ‘Every Girl I Ever Loved’.

The song, available now via Big Machine Records, is a tribute to past relationships and it’s an upbeat and hopeful track. It was written by Schnacky with Josh Kear and Lindsay Rimes.

“If you knew your love story would end in heartbreak, would you do it again? I would,” shared Noah. “Why? Because instead of thinking about all that I lost, I think about all that was gained in those moments spent together. The highs that made me feel alive, the lows that made me stronger, the lessons that made me who I am today. So, to every girl I ever loved, I am who I am because of you.”

Schnacky recorded the track from his home during quarantine. The song follows the released of his debut self-titled EP, which arrived earlier this year and has had more than 60 million streams.

The fast-rising newcomer amassed a vigorous grassroots core with a modern Country sound immersed in bright melodies and lyrics both intensely personal and relatable.