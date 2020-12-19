Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Noah Schnacky

EF Country

Noah Schnacky releases ‘Every Girl I Ever Loved’

Take a listen to the rising star’s new song.

Published

Noah Schnacky has released his new song ‘Every Girl I Ever Loved’.

The song, available now via Big Machine Records, is a tribute to past relationships and it’s an upbeat and hopeful track. It was written by Schnacky with Josh Kear and Lindsay Rimes.

“If you knew your love story would end in heartbreak, would you do it again? I would,” shared Noah. “Why? Because instead of thinking about all that I lost, I think about all that was gained in those moments spent together. The highs that made me feel alive, the lows that made me stronger, the lessons that made me who I am today. So, to every girl I ever loved, I am who I am because of you.”

Schnacky recorded the track from his home during quarantine. The song follows the released of his debut self-titled EP, which arrived earlier this year and has had more than 60 million streams.

The fast-rising newcomer amassed a vigorous grassroots core with a modern Country sound immersed in bright melodies and lyrics both intensely personal and relatable.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Release More Details of Winter Update In New Video

Event goes live 15th December 4pm GMT.

5 days ago
Walter Presents: The Red Shadows Walter Presents: The Red Shadows

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Red Shadows’ preview – a welcome relief from the real world

If escapism is what you're after, you should tune in to this new series.

6 days ago
Bee Gees Bee Gees

Competitions

Win ‘The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’ on DVD

The new film could be yours.

2 days ago
LG XBOOM Go PL2 LG XBOOM Go PL2

Games & Tech

LG XBOOM Go PL2 review

It may be little but this speaker packs an impressive punch.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you