TV

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt Is Out Now On Amazon Prime Video

Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Published

The Grand Tour
Credit: Amazon Prime Video

After waiting for just over a full year the next episode of The Grand Tour, the show is now gracing our TV screens once more with a new episode. The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt, has been released earlier than previously planned giving fans a little pre-Christmas treat.

In a YouTube video released earlier today, the trio announced the early release in typical Grand Tour style. By typical I mean in the most childish way possible, the video is full of knob gags and other innuendo but they still manage to pull it off (dammit they’ve got me at it now).

Check out the announcement video below:

In the video, they talk about how they are sick of constantly being questioned as to when the next Grand Tour episode is going to be released. Apparently, it doesn’t matter what they are actually supposed to be doing, this is all people want to know about.

A Massive Hunt begins with the trio arming themselves with three supercars and heading to the island of Reunion for a race on the world’s most expensive piece of tarmac. Things change very quickly though as a weird sounding challenge sees them heading over to Madagascar where they are taking on the world’s toughest road.

We’ll give you a full recap in the near future but why wait for that? Go watch it yourself!

The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt is available now, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

