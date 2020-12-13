Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Cast Unveiled

The new year is going to start with a bang as Rupaul’s Drag Race returns for it’s thirteenth US season. Rupaul gave a surprise Ru-veal this week and confirmed the show will air in the States on VH1 on New Year’s Day. That hopefully means that in the UK Netflix have it the day after so we could be indulging in some much needed Drag Race as early as 2nd Jan 2021.

Let’s meet the contenders, starting with Denali; An ice skating, back-flipping performer who is 28 years old and from Chicago. However, she grew up in the vast nature of Alaska and takes inspiration from the elements. She hasn’t been doing drag for that long but has been a performer for many years.

Second up is Elliott with 2Ts. Not my favourite name but each to their own. She is 26 years old and from Las Vegas and considers herself a high-end-housewife-meets-Jennifer-Lopez. Flexible enough to kick herself in the face, this blonde bombshell loves to dance.

Next up is Gottmik who will be the first transgender man to appear on the show. Gottmik is a make-up artist from Los Angeles who is 23 years old and likes to play with gender. The last winner from LA was season 3’s Raja, could Gottmik be the next?

Fourth is Joey Jay, whose out of drag aesthetic seems to be winning him fans already (make up your own mind below). The 30 year old from Phoenix, who doesn’t wear wigs, says being on Drag Race is so validating and he can’t wait to show his unique style.

The next queen that will be entering the Werk Room is Kahmora Hall. A 28 year old from Chicago with 8 years drag experience, she is high maintenance and high glamour. The more sparkles the better.

The fifth queen is picky eater Kandy Muse. A 25 year old Dominican Doll from New York City, Kandy is a curvy queen with a potty mouth! She describes herself as loud and her style of drag is ‘Ho’.

Next up is Lala Ri who is a 30 year old from Atlanta. She’s been doing drag for just three years and she loves to dance and loves a leotard – Michelle Visage won’t be happy about that. She is most nervous about the sewing challenges; she tried to learn but it didn’t really work out.

Seventh up is Olivia Lux, a 26 year old from Brooklyn who is originally a Jersey girl. She describes herself as fun, whimsical, a dancer, an actress…. a basic all-rounder but still a baby queen who hasn’t been doing this for long.

Next up is 31 year old Rose who also lives in New York City. Pink is her favourite colour and she considers herself a comedy queen who is camp but also very glamourous. Her inspirations include singers like Beyonce, Celine and Barbra Streisand who have great stage presence.

Symone is the next queen to add to the list. She is 25, originally from Arkansas but now lives in Los Angeles. She is the black goddess sent to Earth to save us all (her words!). She has been doing drag since she was 18 and enjoys the freedom that drag gives you. Her inner demon is called Buckwheat Jo.

The tenth queen is Tamisha Iman, a more mature lady who lives in Atlanta. After 30 years of being in the drag game she considers herself a trendsetter rather than a follower. Her drag daughter is Lala Ri (see above). Also she doesn’t like to be challenged on her craft – going to make some interesting critiques from the judges!

Tina Burner is our next contestant a 39 year old New Yorker. She is a super tall, seasoned queen who has put the years in to hone her craft. She describes herself as a comedy-costume clown; she loves big hair, big dresses and wants to put on a show.

The final contestant (unless Shangela is coming back?) is the kooky and spooky Utica Queen. A 25 year old from Utica, Minnesota who is heavily inspired by gothic architecture, biblical paintings and Tim Burton. She is a seven day adventist who likes to deliver the bizarre.

Count me excited for this, I’m so ready for a new season of Drag Race. Who are your early favourites? Tell us @eftelevision

Watch full interviews with all the queens below: