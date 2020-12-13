Ranvir Singh is the seventh Celebrity to leave ‘Strictly come Dancing’ 2020

TV presenter Ranvir Singh fell at the final hurdle missing a place in next week’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2020 final.

The seventh celebrity to leave the competition, Ranvir and her partner Giovanni Pernice lost the dance-off to Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer.

Both couples performed their routines again; Ranvir and Giovanni performed their Waltz to ‘Un Giorno Per Noi’ by Josh Groban and Jamie and Karen performed their Salsa to ‘Last Dance’ by Donna Summer.

Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas chose to save Jamie and Karen, meaning that Ranvir was leaving the competition.

When asked by Tess about her time on the show Ranvir said: “I’m just really sorry for him [Gio], he’s worked so hard and been in so many finals that I’m really sorry I couldn’t do it for you. Sorry.”

Credit: BBC / Guy Levy

Giovanni responded: “You don’t have to be sorry at all, we’ve both worked very hard, you’ve been an absolute dream to work with. You are a true hero, your job at 3 o’clock in the morning then you come in the room and dance with me. More than anything you’ve grown as a person and this for me is the most rewarding thing that I could ask for, so well done to you. Well done.”

Looking back on her time on the show, Ranvir said: “There’s some really beautiful moments in there and so much more than I ever expected and I’m sad not to be in the Final. But at the same time, I am glad that we’ve moved people to tears and the argentine tango was an amazing moment. We’ve had some really fantastic memorable moments and I know I couldn’t have got this far without you.”

When asked if he had any words for Ranvir, Giovanni said: “I’m really hoping from this experience you just feel a better person because you truly are an amazing person inside and out. Yes, you’ve grown as a dancer but more I hope you feel happier in your life because you deserve it.”

Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance from Little Mix who performed their hit single ‘Break Up Song’.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor for the final time next week during the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 final on Saturday 19th December at 6pm on BBC One.