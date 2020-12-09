Kate Rusby to stream ‘Happy Holly Day’ this Saturday

Kate Rusby will stream ‘Kate Rusby’s Happy Holly Day’ on 12th December 202 at 7.30pm GMT.

The full-length concert will give fans a front row seat to the show and tickets are available now from katerusby.com.

The stream follows a successful year for Rusby, which saw her achieve her highest-charting album to date with ‘Hand Me Down’. The collection was a lockdown recorded collection of her favourite cover songs and it landed at number 12 on the Official Album Charts.

The vinyl version of ‘Hand Me Down’ will be released on 22nd January 2021 and can be pre-ordered at https://purerecords.net/collections/kate-rusby-vinyls.

Rusby is describes herself as an incurable Christmas fan and her Christmas show perpetuates the tradition of Yorkshire carols, specific carols sung in the crowded pubs of South Yorkshire.

Joining her on stage for this one-off worldwide stream of Christmas cheer will be a top-flight brass quintet affectionately known at The Brass Boys and, as ever, her hugely-talented and intuitive band of musicians.