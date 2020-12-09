Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Kate Rusby to stream ‘Happy Holly Day’ this Saturday

The stream will be available worldwide.

Published

Kate Rusby will stream ‘Kate Rusby’s Happy Holly Day’ on 12th December 202 at 7.30pm GMT.

The full-length concert will give fans a front row seat to the show and tickets are available now from katerusby.com.

The stream follows a successful year for Rusby, which saw her achieve her highest-charting album to date with ‘Hand Me Down’. The collection was a lockdown recorded collection of her favourite cover songs and it landed at number 12 on the Official Album Charts.

The vinyl version of ‘Hand Me Down’ will be released on 22nd January 2021 and can be pre-ordered at https://purerecords.net/collections/kate-rusby-vinyls.

Rusby is describes herself as an incurable Christmas fan and her Christmas show perpetuates the tradition of Yorkshire carols, specific carols sung in the crowded pubs of South Yorkshire.

Joining her on stage for this one-off worldwide stream of Christmas cheer will be a top-flight brass quintet affectionately known at The Brass Boys and, as ever, her hugely-talented and intuitive band of musicians.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Masked Singer UK The Masked Singer UK

TV

Meet the characters for Series 2 of ‘The Masked Singer UK’

The costumes for the new series have been unveiled.

3 days ago
Walter Presents: The Nordic Murders Walter Presents: The Nordic Murders

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Nordic Murders’ preview – it’ll have you guessing to the end

The German series is worth a watch.

6 days ago
County Lines County Lines

Film

‘County Lines’ review

A young boy falls into drug dealing to help his family.

7 days ago
Book print Book print

Arts

Your Next Best Book Purchase: The Stand

Get ready for the new mini-series.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you