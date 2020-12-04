Connect with us

Mariah Carey debuts ‘Oh Santa!’ remix featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson

‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ is on Apple TV+ now.

Mariah Carey has her eye on another Christmas number one with the release of a new version of ‘Oh Santa!’ featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

The new version, which is available to download and stream now, is taken from the icon’s Apple TV+ one-off ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’, available to watch right now.

‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ features a special line-up of guest superstars including Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris.

Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry. 

The soundtrack for ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ is also released today and can be streamed and downloaded. It features all of the songs from the show including the new version of ‘Oh Santa!’

