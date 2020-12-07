Win ‘Cape Fear’ on Blu-ray

Master filmmaker Martin Scorsese brings heart-pounding suspense to one of the most acclaimed thrillers of all time.

Starring Robert De Niro, Jessica Lange, Nick Nolte and Juliette Lewis, ‘Cape Fear’ has visually stunning images, brilliant performances and relentless psychological torment.

Fourteen years after being imprisoned, vicious psychopath Max Cady (Robert De Niro) emerges with a single-minded mission: to seek revenge on his attorney Sam Bowden (Nick Nolte). Cady becomes a terrifying presence as he menacingly circles Bowden’s increasingly unstable family.

Realising he is legally powerless to protect his beautiful wife Leigh (Jessica Lange) and his troubled teenage daughter Danielle (Juliette Lewis), Sam resorts to unorthodox measures which lead to an unforgettable showdown on Cape Fear.

‘Cape Fear’ will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on 14th December 2020 by Fabulous Films.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 2 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 13th December 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions