Steve Earle & The Dukes to release ‘J.T.’ in January

Steve Earle & The Dukes will pay tribute to Earle’s late song Justin Townes Earle on new album ‘J.T.’ released on 4th January 2020.

Justin passed away on 20th August this year in Nashville and the new album will be released digitally by New West Records on what would have been his 39th birthday.

“The record is called J.T. because Justin was never called anything else until he was nearly grown. Well, when he was little, I called him Cowboy,” explains Earle. “For better or worse, right or wrong, I loved Justin Townes Earle more than anything else on this earth. That being said, I made this record, like every other record I’ve ever made… for me. It was the only way I knew to say goodbye.”

As the album pre-order launched, Earle shared the track ‘Harlem River Blues’.

‘J.T.’ finds Steve Earle & The Dukes covering 10 of Justin’s songs – from ‘I Don’t Care,’ which appeared on his 2007 debut EP, ‘Yuma’, and a trio of selections from his full-length debut album, ‘The Good Life’ to later compositions like 2017’s ‘Champagne Corolla’ and 2019’s ‘The Saint Of Lost Causes,’ which was the title track of Justin’s eighth and final studio album. ‘J.T.’ closes with ‘Last Words,’ a song Steve wrote for Justin.

100% of the artist advances and royalties from ‘J.T.’ will be donated to a trust for Etta St. James Earle, the three-year-old daughter of Justin and Jenn Earle.

The ‘J.T.’ track listing is: