Win a ‘Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula’ bundle

Following on from ‘Train To Busan’, one of the most successful Korean films ever made, writer/ director Yeon Sang-ho presents the final instalment of his zombie trilogy with ‘Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula’, out on Digital today — an all action, all thrills sequel, boasting an all-star ensemble cast of some of Asia’s finest acting talent including Gang Dong-won (‘1987: When the Day Comes’), Lee Jung-hyun (‘Battleship Island’), Kwon Hae-hyo (‘Default’), Kim Min-jae (‘Psychokinesis’), Koo Gyo-hwan (‘Jane’), Kim Do-yoon (‘The Wailing’), Lee Re (‘Seven Years of Night’) and Lee Ye-won (‘Romang’).

Already having achieved great success in its home country earlier this year, ‘Peninsula’ depicts a post-apocalyptic vision of Korea four years on from the events of ‘Train To Busan’, in which the entire country is overrun with zombie hordes. With ramped up visuals and knockout special effects from over 250 VFX artists, including an epic high-octane car chase across the Korean peninsula, ‘Peninsula’ is a sensory feast for action, horror & Asian cinema fans alike and not to be missed! ‘Peninsula’ was also the first Korean film in the same universe to be invited back-to back as part of the Official Cannes 2020 selection.

