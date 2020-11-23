Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Competitions

Win a ‘Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula’ bundle

This epic bundle could be yours.

Published

Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula
Credit: Studiocanal

Following on from ‘Train To Busan’, one of the most successful Korean films ever made, writer/ director Yeon Sang-ho presents the final instalment of his zombie trilogy with ‘Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula’, out on Digital today — an all action, all thrills sequel, boasting an all-star ensemble cast of some of Asia’s finest acting talent including Gang Dong-won (‘1987: When the Day Comes’), Lee Jung-hyun (‘Battleship Island’), Kwon Hae-hyo (‘Default’), Kim Min-jae (‘Psychokinesis’), Koo Gyo-hwan (‘Jane’), Kim Do-yoon (‘The Wailing’), Lee Re (‘Seven Years of Night’) and Lee Ye-won (‘Romang’).

Already having achieved great success in its home country earlier this year, ‘Peninsula’ depicts a post-apocalyptic vision of Korea four years on from the events of ‘Train To Busan’, in which the entire country is overrun with zombie hordes. With ramped up visuals and knockout special effects from over 250 VFX artists, including an epic high-octane car chase across the Korean peninsula, ‘Peninsula’ is a sensory feast for action, horror & Asian cinema fans alike and not to be missed! ‘Peninsula’ was also the first Korean film in the same universe to be invited back-to back as part of the Official Cannes 2020 selection.

To prepare for the release of ‘Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula’ on DVD, Blu-Ray & EST from 30th November, one lucky winner will receiver the first two films in the trilogy ‘Seoul Station’ and ‘Train To Busan’, plus some other brilliant Korean films ‘Roaring Currents’, ‘I Saw The Devil’, ‘Host’ and ‘Mother’, along with ‘Peninsula’ merch – a t-shirt, pin badge and car air freshener….

To be in with a chance of winning, enter below:

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 29th November 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 18.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley Jordan Ashley Jordan

EF Country

Premiere: watch Ashley Jordan’s video for ‘Gone Girl’

The video is available exclusively on EF Country.

4 days ago
Steps - Tragedy Steps - Tragedy

Music

Steps: From ‘5,6,7,8’ to ‘Something In Your Eyes’ – all of the singles ranked

We offer our ranking of the pop legends' singles so far.

1 day ago
Konnie Huq Konnie Huq

Arts

Konnie Huq finds life In grief for ‘Lost for words’, Rankin’s new exhibition on death

A new digital exhibition hopes to change the narrative on our conversations with loss.

7 days ago
Kristian Bush Kristian Bush

EF Country

Kristian Bush announces 2nd Annual 20th Anniversary Holiday Extravaganza show

Join the Sugarland star's virtual party.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you