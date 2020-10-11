‘Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula’ coming to cinemas in November

‘Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula’ is coming to cinemas on 6th November 2020 courtesy of Studiocanal.

Writer/director Yeon Sang-ho’s final instalment of his zombie trilogy, and sequel to ‘Train to Busan’ stars some of Asia’s finest acting talent including Gang Dong-won (‘1987: When the Day Comes’), Lee Jung-hyun (‘Battleship Island’), Kwon Hae-hyo (‘Default’), Kim Min-jae (‘Pyschokinesis’), Koo Gyo-hwan (‘Jane’), Kim Do-yoon (‘The Wailing’), Lee Re (‘Seven Years of Night’) and Lee Ye-won (‘Romang’).

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in ‘Train to Busan’, the zombie outbreak thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us ‘Peninsula’, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world.

Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won), a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation on the quarantined peninsula with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Credit: Studiocanal

‘Peninsula’ will have its UK premiere at Celluloid Screams on 23rd October, followed by special previews over the Halloween weekend, before being released in select cinemas nationwide on 6th November.

It will also be available on DVD, Blu-Ray & EST from 30th November and will also include the limited edition HMV Exclusive First Edition and ‘Train to Busan’ Trilogy Blu-ray Boxset. All formats will come with the ‘Peninsula’: Making Of featurettes – The Action; The Characters; The Director; and The Sequel.

A limited edition Peninsula Blu-ray SteelBook will also be released alongside a brand new Zavvi exclusive double Blu-ray SteelBook for Train to Busan & Seoul Station. Both feature original exclusive artwork by Sam Gilbey.