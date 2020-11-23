Connect with us

EF Country Podcast Episode 59: Laura opens up about the impact Country music has had on her life

Pip puts Laura in the hot seat to talk about her experience with the Country music genre.

Published

Charlie Worsham
Credit: Warner Music

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, we decided to do something a little different.

After doing the podcast for more than a year, Pip and Laura thought it would be interesting to turn the tables and put each other in the hot seat. On this episode, Pip interviews Laura to delve into her love of Country music and find out where it all started.

Passing through topics such as her favourite live show, her best interview and who she’d love to see live one day, the episode gives listeners an insight into Laura’s life and the impact Country music has had on it.

Choose your platform below and don’t forget to subscribe…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 59 now

Podomatic

Spotify

