Games & Tech

‘Mafia: Trilogy’ is available on PC via digital ‘code in a box’ from select retailers

Pick up the ultimate crime saga.

Published

Mafia: Trilogy
Credit: 2K / Hanger 13

2K and Hangar 13 have announced that Mafia: Trilogy, on PC via Steam, will be available for purchase at select physical retailers in Europe from 20th November for £29.99. On purchase, players will be able to acquire Mafia: Trilogy via a digital download by redeeming their code for the game. Players can pre-order now from select retailers, including GAME and Amazon in the UK, and is available while stocks last.

Mafia: Trilogy is the only interactive entertainment series that lets players live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organised crime in America. Mafia: Trilogy includes:

  • Mafia: Definitive Edition – The built-from-the-ground-up remake of the beloved classic;
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition – The ultra HD remaster of the fan favourite;
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition – The re-introduction of the award-winning narrative masterpiece.

Players who purchase Mafia: Trilogy can immediately access all three games. Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definition Edition are also available for purchase individually. All three games, plus the full Trilogy, are available on PS4, Xbox One, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

Developed by Hangar 13, Mafia: Trilogy, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Mafia III: Definitive Edition are rated “18” by PEGI. Check out the official Mafia website for more information.

