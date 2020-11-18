Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Geri Horner

Music

Geri Horner debuts lyric video for ‘Man on the Mountain’

The Spice Girl has debuted a new solo track.

Published

Geri Horner has debuted the lyric video for her previously unreleased solo track ‘Man on the Mountain’.

The song featured in the second episode of her YouTube series ‘Rainbow Woman’ on Sunday. Titled ‘Something Bigger’, the episode saw Geri embark on her most physically gruelling adventure yet – climbing Mount Snowdon to fly to flag for Girl Power at 3,560 feet.

The lyric video for ‘Man on the Mountain’ features behind-the-scenes footage from the episode.

It’s unclear at this time if Geri will be releasing ‘Man on the Mountain’ on streaming and download platforms but if fan reaction to the track last night is anything to go by, we wouldn’t be surprised if she did.

‘Man on the Mountain’ is Geri’s first new music since her 2017 charity single ‘Angels in Chains’, which was released in tribute to her good friend George Michael following his death. Geri’s last solo album was 2005’s ‘Passion’.

Through ‘Rainbow Woman’, fans can expect to hear more songs as new episodes are released every Sunday.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Chris Stapleton Chris Stapleton

EF Country

Chris Stapleton – ‘Starting Over’ album review

The Country superstar releases his best album yet.

6 days ago
Walter Presents: The Nordic Murders Walter Presents: The Nordic Murders

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Nordic Murders’ coming to More4 in December

The full boxset will be available on All 4.

3 days ago
Emily in Paris Emily in Paris

TV

‘Emily in Paris’ season 2: 10 things we want

We share our thoughts on the next season of Lily Collins' Netflix hit.

2 days ago
Kameron Marlowe Kameron Marlowe

EF Country

Interview: Kameron Marlowe opens up about his self-titled EP and his success so far

We spoke to the breakout star about the release of his debut EP.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you