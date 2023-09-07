The Nominees for the 57th CMA Awards are out now

The Country Music Association has announced nominees for ‘The 57th Annual CMA Awards,’ with Lainey Wilson topping the list at nine nominations. Other top nominees include first-time nominee Jelly Roll with five nominations, while Luke Combs and HARDY collect four nominations each. Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and musician/producer Derek Wells secure three nominations apiece. Vying for the night’s highest honor, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Combs is nominated again in the category alongside Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, broadcasts LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 8 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC.

Entertainer of the Year:

Luke Combs Chris Stapleton Carrie Underwood Morgan Wallen Lainey Wilson

Each nominee has had a remarkable year, captivating audiences with their incredible performances and chart-topping hits.

SINGLE OF THE YEAR Nominees

The Single of the Year category is equally impressive, recognizing not only the artists but also the producers and mix engineers behind these exceptional tracks:

Fast Car – Luke Combs Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce Need A Favor – Jelly Roll Producer: Austin Nivarel

Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley wait in the truck – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR Nominees

The Album of the Year category features outstanding artists, producers, and mix engineers who have delivered memorable musical journeys:

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde Producers: John Osborne, John Peets

Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery

Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

SONG OF THE YEAR Nominees

The Song of the Year category celebrates the talented songwriters behind these captivating tunes:

Fast Car Songwriter: Tracy Chapman Heart Like A Truck Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson Next Thing You Know Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne Tennessee Orange Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams wait in the truck Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR Nominees

The Female Vocalist of the Year category features talented women who have captivated us with their voices:

Kelsea Ballerini Miranda Lambert Ashley McBryde Carly Pearce Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR Nominees

The Male Vocalist of the Year category showcases the powerful voices of these exceptional artists:

Luke Combs Jelly Roll Cody Johnson Chris Stapleton Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR Nominees

The Vocal Group of the Year category highlights harmony and teamwork:

Lady A Little Big Town Midland Old Dominion Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR Nominees

The Vocal Duo of the Year category recognizes the magic that happens when two voices come together:

Brooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Maddie & Tae The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR Nominees

The Musical Event of the Year category celebrates collaborations and unforgettable performances:

Save Me – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson) Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix) – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina Producer: Zach Crowell Thank God – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown) Producer: Dann Huff wait in the truck – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells We Don’t Fight Anymore – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton) Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR Nominees

The Musician of the Year category recognizes the incredible talent behind the instruments:

Jenee Fleenor Paul Franklin Rob McNelley Derek Wells Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR Nominees

The Music Video of the Year category acknowledges the visual storytelling of these artists and directors:

Light On In The Kitchen – Ashley McBryde Director: Reid Long Memory Lane – Old Dominion Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher Need A Favor – Jelly Roll Director: Patrick Tohill Next Thing You Know – Jordan Davis Director: Running Bear wait in the truck – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) Director: Justin Clough

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR Nominees

The New Artist of the Year category introduces us to promising talents making their mark in the industry: