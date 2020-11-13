Win ‘The Bride With White Hair’ on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release ‘The Bride With White Hair’, Ronny Yu’s action-fantasy Wuxia classic, on Blu-ray from a brand new 4K restoration as part of the Eureka Classics range. Available from 26 October 2020, featuring a Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet [First Print Run of 2000 units only].
Ronny Yu (‘The Phantom Lover’; ‘Warriors Of Virtue’; ‘The Bride of Chucky’) directs this highly operatic fable based on a well-known martial arts novel with Leslie Cheung (‘A Better Tomorrow’; ‘Farewell’, ‘My Concubine’) and Brigitte Lin (‘Zu Warriors from the Magic Mountain’; ‘Police Story’) as doomed lovers caught in the crossfire of warring clans.
Cheung plays Zhuo Yihang, a rebellious but extremely talented swordsman of the Wudang Sect (aka the Wu-Tang Clan, a fictional martial arts sect that appears in many wuxia novels and films). One day he meets and falls in love with Lian Nichang (Lin), the adopted daughter of a rival cult led by the villainous Ji Wushuang. Zhuo convinces Lian to leave the cult to be with him, a decision which will ultimately lead to death and betrayal.
With beautiful cinematography by Peter Pau (‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’) and over-the-top action sequences, ‘The Bride with White Hair’ is one of the best swordplay fantasy films ever made, and Eureka Classics is proud to present the film from a brand new 4K restoration in its UK debut on Blu-ray.
‘The Bride With White Hair’, Ronny Yu’s action-fantasy Wuxia classic, is out now on Blu-ray and can be purchased here https://amzn.to/3gKSq8u
To celebrate the release we’ve got 3 copies to give away. For a chance to win, enter below…
This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 19th November 2020.
Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 18.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.