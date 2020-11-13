Win ‘The Bride With White Hair’ on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release ‘The Bride With White Hair’, Ronny Yu’s action-fantasy Wuxia classic, on Blu-ray from a brand new 4K restoration as part of the Eureka Classics range. Available from 26 October 2020, featuring a Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase and Collector’s Booklet [First Print Run of 2000 units only].

Ronny Yu (‘The Phantom Lover’; ‘Warriors Of Virtue’; ‘The Bride of Chucky’) directs this highly operatic fable based on a well-known martial arts novel with Leslie Cheung (‘A Better Tomorrow’; ‘Farewell’, ‘My Concubine’) and Brigitte Lin (‘Zu Warriors from the Magic Mountain’; ‘Police Story’) as doomed lovers caught in the crossfire of warring clans.

Cheung plays Zhuo Yihang, a rebellious but extremely talented swordsman of the Wudang Sect (aka the Wu-Tang Clan, a fictional martial arts sect that appears in many wuxia novels and films). One day he meets and falls in love with Lian Nichang (Lin), the adopted daughter of a rival cult led by the villainous Ji Wushuang. Zhuo convinces Lian to leave the cult to be with him, a decision which will ultimately lead to death and betrayal.

With beautiful cinematography by Peter Pau (‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’) and over-the-top action sequences, ‘The Bride with White Hair’ is one of the best swordplay fantasy films ever made, and Eureka Classics is proud to present the film from a brand new 4K restoration in its UK debut on Blu-ray.

‘The Bride With White Hair’, Ronny Yu’s action-fantasy Wuxia classic, is out now on Blu-ray and can be purchased here https://amzn.to/3gKSq8u

Credit: Eureka Entertainment

To celebrate the release we’ve got 3 copies to give away. For a chance to win, enter below…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 19th November 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions