Win ‘Les Misérables’ on DVD

Ladj Ly’s explosive directorial debut ‘Les Misérables’ premiered in competition to great acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival winning the Jury Prize and has been nominated for a variety of awards including a Golden Globe and an Academy Nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

Inspired by the 2005 Paris riots, and Ladj Ly’s short film of the same name, ‘Les Misérables’ is a hugely topical provocative insight into the tensions between neighbourhood residents and police.

Stéphane (Damien Bonnard) has recently joined the Anti-Crime Squad in Montfermeil, in the suburbs of Paris, France, where, Victor Hugo set his famed novel ‘Les Misérables’. Alongside his new colleagues Chris (Alexis Manenti) and Gwada (Djebril Zonga) – both experienced members of the team – he quickly discovers tensions running high between local gangs. When the trio finds themselves overrun during the course of an arrest, a drone captures the encounter, threatening to expose the reality of everyday life.

Credit: Altitude

