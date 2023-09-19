Maren Morris bids farewell to Country music with her two most Country-sounding songs for a while

Maren Morris, the illustrious Grammy-winning artist, is back in the spotlight with a captivating two-track EP titled ‘The Bridge.’ This remarkable release features two brand-new tracks, ‘The Tree’ produced by Greg Kurstin, and ‘Get the Hell Out of Here’ produced by Jack Antonoff, the producer who helped Taylor Swift transition away from Country music, which is what Maren Morris is now looking to do.

Maren Morris offers her unique perspective on ‘The Bridge’ stating, “THE BRIDGE; a connecting, transitional, or intermediate route or phase between two adjacent conditions.” These two songs hold immense significance for her as they reflect a phase of her life marked by righteous anger and liberation over the past few years. They also signify a new direction and a fresh sound that she’s moving toward, while still paying tribute to her achievements in country music. Lots have been made on social media about Maren saying she will be distributing music on a new facet of Columbia Records away from Nashville going forward and her insistence that she wanted to ‘burn Country music to the ground’ but feels like it is doing a good enough job of that by itself.

‘The Tree’ paints a vivid picture of a toxic “family tree” going up in flames, and Maren’s realization that it’s self-destructing without her intervention. The song is clearly an analogy for Country music and the genre itself. It conveys the pain of investing love and time into a relationship that proves to be draining and transactional, devoid of nourishment. By the song’s conclusion, Maren empowers herself to face the sun, sow new seeds in a safer place, and acknowledge that sometimes, greener pastures lie elsewhere.

The video is filled with numerous symbols representing various moments in Morris’ career. From a shot of Morris laying down wearing the dress she wore to the 2016 Country Music Association Awards, which she said she didn’t feel comfortable attending in 2022 following a feud with Brittany Aldean, wife of country singer Jason Aldean to further digs at Aldean in the ‘Welcome to out perfect small town’ sign. She has also just changed the name of her fan club to ‘the Lunatics’, a direct reference to being called a ‘Lunatic Country music person’ by ex-Fox news sensationalist Tucker Carlson.

Continuing the narrative, ‘Get the Hell Out of Here’ picks up where ‘The Tree’ left off with the tree on fire and burnt beyond recognition. Ashes rain down on her perfect small town as Maren describes feeling pulled in multiple directions, seeking understanding and acceptance from everyone but herself. This self-destructive pattern prompts her to relinquish control over changing others’ minds or behaviors and instead focus on her own empowerment. While doing the right thing may feel lonely at times, Maren emphasizes that there are more friends than foes, and she’s determined to stop being her own adversary.

Talking to the LA times, Morris blamed the Trump election as being the catalyst for this new, right-wing sentiment running through Country music right now. “It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic,” she said.

Maren Morris’s ‘The Bridge’ EP is a powerful testament to her growth as an artist and her ability to explore complex emotions through her music. With these new tracks, she invites listeners to join her on a journey of self-discovery, healing, and empowerment. Be sure to give ‘The Bridge’ a listen and experience the evolution of Maren Morris’s musical journey, just don’t expect it to be in the genre of Country music.