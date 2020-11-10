Connect with us

Liv Charette

Liv Charette debuts studio video for ‘Bulletproof’

Watch the video for the single right here.

Canadian Country singer-songwriter Liv Charette has released a studio video for her new single ‘Bulletproof’.

The video is directed by Jeff Johnson and it was filmed at Curb Studio in Nashville, TN. ‘Bulletproof’ is the follow-up to ‘That Kind of Song’, which has had more than 175,000 streams.

Charette says, “‘Bulletproof’ is the age-old story of a romantic love gone wrong, sung from the woman’s perspective from both a vulnerable and empowering place.  She admits that her ex broke her heart, but that what hurts even more is that he has moved on and doesn’t seem to be phased by the breakup at all.”

‘Bulletproof’ was written by Victoria Banks, Emily Shackleton and Amber Carrington.

A native of Ottawa, Canada, Charette has made a home for herself in Music City the past five years and is signed with The AMG

