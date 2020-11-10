Connect with us

Florida Georgia Line

EF Country

Florida Georgia Line release ‘Lit This Christmas’

The duo get into the Christmas spirit early.

Published

Florida Georgia Line are getting into the festive spirit with the release of their first-ever seasonal release ‘Lit This Year’ on BMLG Records.

The song, which is now available across streaming platforms and digital retailers, was written and produced by FGL’s Brian Kelly and Tyler Hubbard, along with longtime collaborator Corey Crowder.

“BK, Corey [Crowder], and I had a good time writing this one,” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard. “We felt like we were writing the modern-day version of ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’ meets ‘Christmas Vacation’. The only thing that would make this Country Christmas song any better is if we could shoot a video and feature ‘Cousin Eddie.’”

“Get your holidaze on, y’all,” adds FGL’s Brian Kelley. “This is a new one for us. T and I always felt our first holiday song would come at just the right time – we’re excited for fans to have something FGL to cheers to the season with!”

Fans can expect to hear a dose of yuletide cheer with the festive two-stepper overflowing with warm-and-fuzzy fun wrapped in a twangy mix of banjo, guitar, and brotherly harmony.

Florida Georgia Line are currently heading up the charts with current single ‘Long Live’, which they will perform on the 54th Annual CMA Awards on 11th November. The duo is nominated for ‘Vocal Duo of the Year’.

