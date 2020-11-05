The 20 Best PS4 Exclusive Games Ever

With the PlayStation 5 releasing very soon, excitement is at an all-time high. For those lucky enough to get a unit day one, you may find that there aren’t so many next-gen exclusive titles to play, luckily there is a great backlog of PS4 titles still to play and this is perfect for people joining the PlayStation brand for the first time in a while. Here’s a look at a few titles you need to play.

Special Mention

Silent Hills: P.T (2014)

This demo for the cancelled entry to the beloved series was highly praised. Genuinely terrifying, it must be experienced first-hand. While it will not be available on PS5 and can no longer be downloaded on PS4, if you can find a friend with it, you’ll be rewarded with a horror masterpiece.

20. The Last Guardian (2016)

This third instalment in the Ico saga was stuck in development hell and finally saw a release on PS4. If you can get past the awkward controls, you will be treated to an artistic masterpiece.

19. Killzone: Shadow Fall (2013)

A launch title for PS4, Killzone: Shadow Fall still goes head to head with the best-looking games of today, thanks to the incredible Decima Engine. A solid story and excellent multiplayer make this a must-play.

18. Ratchet and Clank (2016)

This faithful remake of the PS2 classic came just in time with the movie and managed to be a great companion piece. It is gorgeous and a lot of fun for players of any age.

17. Days Gone (2019)

The talented Bend Studio released their first console game after many delays. Putting a gritty and somewhat original take on the zombie formula, made Days Gone another notch in Sony’s excellent exclusive belt.

16. Infamous: Second Son (2014)

A fan favourite series on PS3 was hotly anticipated on the PS4 and developer Sucker Punch delivered. It looked amazing and had a great story, but the satisfying gameplay made Infamous: Second Son one of the best superhero games on the system.

15. Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (2018)

Level-5 continued their domination of the JRPG genre, with their highly anticipated sequel to the PS3 classic. Bringing in staff from the esteemed Studio Ghibli made the game a visual powerhouse and the engaging battle system complemented the deep kingdom building system. Also available on PC.

14. Detroit: Become Human (2018)

Love him or hate him, David Cage knows how to make an interesting game. His strongest work to date, this choice-based adventure offers plenty of choice with top tier visuals. Also available on PC.

13. Gravity Rush 2 (2017)

A series so underappreciated, it should be criminal. Playing as the spunky heroine Kat, you control gravity in one of the greatest superhero games ever released. The story is gripping, and the gameplay loop is incredibly satisfying. Don’t sleep on this one!

12. The Last of Us: Part II (2020)

While it is met with a lot of controversies, looking at the game by itself, you are left with a great one. While its story is overly long, there is greatness throughout, the gameplay is brutally brilliant and the technical artistry is industry-leading.

11. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (2016)

Treating its hero, Nathan Drake, as more of a human than a wise-cracking macho man, made Uncharted 4 a poignant finale that hits deeper than expected. Excellent gameplay refinements and a great multiplayer make this a must-play package. Be sure to check out the PS3 trilogy on PS4 and the stand-alone DLC, Lost Legacy as well.

10. Judgment (2018)

While any Yakuza title would sit comfortably in this list, opting for the stellar spin-off is a great choice. There is no need to invest in the lengthy main series and you still get to enjoy the outstanding writing and incredibly rewarding combat system. A ton of side content will surely eat up insufferable lockdown time.

9. Until Dawn (2015)

The rise of cinematic titles was noticeable during this generation, yet horror titles weren’t included in this trend. Supermassive Games fixed that with this choice heavy, slasher title. Playing as a group of generic teens with predictable jump scares only worked because Supermassive Games made sure to be self-aware. It’s a riot, either alone or with friends watching.

8. Horizon: Zero Dawn (2017)

A system seller for the PS4 Pro, this game broke the open-world formula by having dynamic and difficult enemies to take on, of course, it does help that they are robotic dinosaurs. A glorious open world and a solid story make this unmissable. Also available on PC.

7. Final Fantasy VII: Remake (2020)

Square Enix already released Final Fantasy VII on PS4 but decided it wasn’t enough. A ground-up remake with expanded story elements and new combat systems, with an episodic release, is scary to long-time fans. Square Enix nailed it, this first instalment is a perfect companion piece to the original.

6. Ghost of Tushima (2020)

An open-world samurai game with no supernatural elements has been a dream for so many and Sucker Punch finally brought it to life. A wonderful story, beautiful artwork and smooth combat system make this an absolute masterpiece.

5. Marvel’s Spiderman (2018)

It’s a AAA open-world Spider-Man game……. what else do you need to know? You either have it or you’ll be picking it up! Seriously though, it’s awesome.

4. Persona 5: Royal (2019)

If writing an RPG with nearly 150 hours of content is not impressive to you, imagine those 150 hours being consistently excellent. Not good enough? How about an incredible turn-based combat system with deep social interaction systems and the slickest menus in gaming history? If you only want one JRPG to play, this is it.

3. Shadow of the Colossus (2018)

This is a remake of one of the best games of all time. Bluepoint Games went above and beyond to deliver a visual masterpiece. One of the greatest soundtracks in gaming history perfectly complements a beautiful and emotional story.

2. Bloodborne (2015)

FromSotfware have received universal acclaim for their brutally difficult action series. This spin-off swaps fantasy for gothic horror and while it keeps the difficulty, it delivers an experience most games only dream of.

1. God of War (2018)

Sony’s biggest gaming icon, Kratos, is known for bombastic violence and shouting a lot. This sequel (which can be enjoyed as a standalone title) gives an entirely new spin on the one-note character, with easily one of the strongest stories of the generation. Boasting outstanding visuals and one of the best weapons in videogaming, you simply cannot miss out on this gem.