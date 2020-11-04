‘Fahrenheit: 15th Anniversary Edition’ release date confirmed

Meridiem Games has announced that Fahrenheit: 15th Anniversary Edition for PS4 will launch on 15th December, 2020.

As announced in September, Meridiem Games will manufacture and distribute a boxed version of Fahrenheit: 15th Anniversary Edition for PS4 which will be available to buy in retail stores across Europe and Australia. Meridiem Games works with developers to publish and manufacture physical boxed products of their games and distribute to retail stores across International territories.

To celebrate the release date announcement, Meridiem Games and Quantic Dream have released a special video from writer and director, David Cage. You can watch the video below:

Fahrenheit: 15th Anniversary Edition will include a specially created case and sleeve, a sticker set, high quality printed artbook and a thank-you letter written by the team at Quantic Dream. This boxed edition will retail for £24.99 and is available to pre-order in specialist gaming stores now.

Fahrenheit is a story driven interactive drama played in both first and third person perspectives. New York City is stunned by a series of brutal slayings that all follow the same pattern: ordinary people possessed by a supernatural force causing them to commit murder.

Credit: Quantic Dream / Meridiem Games

The story follows Lucas Kane who finds himself hunted by police detectives Carla Valenti and Tyler Miles after feeling the scene of one such murder with no memory of what happened. What follows, is a thrilling, story driven adventure where your choices have a direct effect on how the story unfolds.

Visit the Meridiem Games website for more information.